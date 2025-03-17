Kazakhstan turns to China for expertise in advancing nuclear energy

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 17. President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with Shen Yanfeng, the General Director of China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), to discuss prospects for cooperation in nuclear energy, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed Shen Yanfeng about Kazakhstan's plans for the development of the industry, emphasizing the importance of the recent decision to establish the Nuclear Energy Agency for the systematic implementation of the strategic tasks facing the national economy.

President Tokayev also noted that Kazakhstan is interested in the extensive experience of CNNC, which is a leader in nuclear energy in China.

In turn, Shen Yanfeng informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the company's projects both in China and abroad.

In the midst of the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation on the study of advanced peaceful nuclear technologies and the training of Kazakh specialists.

The China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) is the largest state-owned corporation in China, engaged in the development and production of nuclear energy, as well as research and technological projects in the field of nuclear energy. CNNC was founded in 1999 to consolidate China's efforts in the nuclear industry.







