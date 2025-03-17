I was appointed so-called "defense minister" of illegal regime by Serzh Sargsyan on Seyran Ohanyan’s recommendation - Lyova Mnatsakanyan

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. During the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court on March 17, defendant Lyova Mnatsakanyan stated that he was appointed as the so-called "defense minister"—"commander" of the "army" of the illegal regime—by then-President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan in June 2015.

Mnatsakanyan revealed that his appointment was initially recommended by then-Armenian Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan and subsequently approved by Sargsyan. "During our meeting, Sargsyan told me that this is a very important post," the accused stated.

According to the so-called "official information" released by the illegal regime in 2015, Mnatsakanyan was allegedly appointed by then-"president" Bako Sahakyan.

Court proceedings continue against Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes—including preparing and conducting a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violations of the laws and customs of warfare—as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, and other offenses committed during Armenia’s military aggression.