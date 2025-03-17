Kyrgyzstan bolsters brown coal production in Jan. 2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 17. Kyrgyzstan produced 340,400 tons of brown coal (lignite) in January 2025, which is a 28 percent increase compared to 265,800 tons in January 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistical Committee shows that the value of the extraction reached 793.9 million soms ($9.079 million), which is 25 percent more than January 2024 (634.2 million soms ($7.2 million)).

The value of mineral extraction in Kyrgyzstan reached 4.4 billion soms ($50.4 million) in January 2025, which is a 3 percent increase compared to January 2024. The volume of extraction grew by 2.5 percent.

In the reporting month, the share of mining in the total volume of industrial production amounted to 9.5 percent. Manufacturing industries accounted for 66.4 percent, while the provision of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning accounted for 23.1 percent. Water supply, waste treatment, and disposal made up 1 percent.

Overall, the value of industrial production in January 2025 totaled 46.6 billion soms ($533 million). The volume of the production rose by 10.7 percent year-on-year.