Turkmenistan convenes major forum to foster economic growth

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 17. The exhibition dedicated to the 17th anniversary of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UITT) and the international forum “Investing in Turkmenistan's Future” will be held from March 17 through March 19 in Ashgabat," Trend reports.

The event will be held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and will showcase products from sectors such as the food and light industry, construction materials, textiles, electronics, and furniture, as well as trade, education, advertising, and printing industries.

The forum is expected to serve as an important platform for discussing the prospects of economic growth, the implementation of innovations, and attracting foreign investments. It is anticipated that the event will give a new boost to the development of the private sector and international cooperation.

President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, also emphasized the significance of the event. He noted that the "Social and Economic Development Program of Turkmenistan and Investments for 2025" aims to further support small and medium-sized businesses and increase the private sector's share of the economy through the improvement of business structures. The goal is to raise the share of the non-governmental sector in the gross domestic product to 71.6 percent.

The Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, founded in 2008, currently represents more than 28,000 members of Turkmenistan's business community.