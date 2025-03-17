Iran's Araghchi asserts against US dominance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The United States has no right to dictate Iran's foreign policy, the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said in a post on his X page, Trend reports.

The period of American hegemony over Iran came to a close in 1979, according to Araghchi.

This statement comes hot on the heels of an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump on February 5, with the goal of cranking up the pressure on Iran to the max. Trump expressed hope that such pressure would not be applied too frequently and reiterated his willingness to engage in dialogue with the Iranian President.

Furthermore, President Trump reportedly sent a letter to Iran on March 5 regarding potential discussions, which was delivered by UAE diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel