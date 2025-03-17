Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan, US discuss strengthening bilateral co-op

Uzbekistan Materials 17 March 2025 16:46 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Bakhtiyor Saidov/Telegram

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 17. Uzbekistan and the US discussed strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation, Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saiov wrote on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

"Glad to welcome US Congresswoman Carol Miller today at the Ministry. We discussed strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Our strategic partnership continues to expand dynamically across all sectors with even greater potential for future collaboration," he wrote.

The minister noted that the active interparliamentary ties between both countries remain a key priority, and Uzbekistan deeply appreciates the role of the Congressional Caucus on the country as a vital bridge between two nations.

In January 2025, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the US reached $54.9 million, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 9.1 percent from $59.9 million in January 2024.

