Azerbaijan establishes new board of directors for Azerenergy OJSC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17.​ A Board of Directors has been established for the "Azerenergy" Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC), Trend reports.

The decision is part of the decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, aimed at ensuring the functioning of the OJSC.

The decree specifies that the company's operations will be overseen by a 3 (three) member Board of Directors, consisting of the Chairman, appointed and dismissed by the President of Azerbaijan, along with two deputies. The new Board is tasked with ensuring the smooth functioning of the company.

