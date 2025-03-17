Uzbekistan, EBRD weigh to reel in some international financial resources

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 17. Uzbekistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) put their heads together to explore ways to reel in international financial resources and give a leg up to entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Davron Vakhabov with representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), including the bank’s principal banker, Batyr Hudaynazarov.

During the meeting, the parties deliberated on company finance, the execution of investment projects in critical sectors, and support for accessing external financial markets. Particular emphasis was placed on the creation of the Center for Assisting Entrepreneurs in Securing International Financial Resources inside the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. This facility is anticipated to serve as an essential instrument for enhancing business access to capital.



The parties also addressed initiatives in the textile sector, encompassing the enhancement of processing capabilities, upgrading of equipment, and the implementation of novel technologies. The discussion also focused on the rehabilitation of dormant factories, the solicitation of private investments, and the execution of technological upgrading initiatives.

Another key topic was the development of financing methods for entrepreneurs, including export financing (factoring), the expansion of textile zones, and support for green economy projects.

Moreover, the stakeholders conducted a comprehensive analysis of the criteria that regional businesses are mandated to fulfill in order to secure direct funding from the EBRD. Essential parameters encompass fiscal clarity, a well-defined strategic framework, robust organizational oversight, marketable export capabilities, and adherence to global ecological regulations.

