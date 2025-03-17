China, Kyrgyzstan setting their sights on prize to ramp up trade turnover by 2030

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 17.​ China and Kyrgyzstan are planning to significantly increase their trade turnover, aiming for a target of $45 billion by 2030, Trend reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The goal to expand trade was discussed during a meeting between Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, and Xingrui Ma, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

During the meeting, Torobaev emphasized that Kyrgyzstan has been implementing effective reforms that are driving significant changes in the country. He pointed out that over the last three years, the growth rate of the gross domestic product has been cruising at about nine percent, and the state budget has ballooned threefold. He also highlighted the silver linings in the fight against corruption and organized crime, as well as tackling the thorny issues surrounding the state border.

In turn, Xingrui Ma remarked that recent years have marked the most favorable period in the history of Kyrgyzstan-China cooperation. He also mentioned that China plans to put its money where its mouth is in Kyrgyzstan and reaffirmed China’s dedication to keeping its promises made in the past.

To note, during the state visit of Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov to China in February 2025, over 20 bilateral agreements were signed, marking a significant step in strengthening and expanding cooperation between the two nations.

The metrics derived from the National Statistics Committee of Kyrgyzstan indicate that the bilateral trade turnover between the two nations ascended to $5.5 billion in 2024, signifying a growth trajectory of 2.6 percent relative to the preceding year, 2023.

