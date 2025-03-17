Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan, Israel assess options for fostering economic ties

Economy Materials 17 March 2025 15:08 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Israel assess options for fostering economic ties
Photo: Mikayil Jabbarov / X

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Initiatives and projects contributing to the strengthening of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel were discussed, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"As part of our working visit to Israel, we held a meeting with Eli Cohen, Israel’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure. Our discussions focused on initiatives and projects aimed at strengthening economic relations and advancing the energy cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Israel," Jabbarov pointed out.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more