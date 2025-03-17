Azerbaijan's former ambassador honored with top award from Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Azerbaijani MP, former Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloghlu has been honored with the highest award of the Russian Federation Council, Trend reports.

He was awarded by the Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko during the opening ceremony of the 22nd meeting of the Commission on Interparliamentary Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan.

The award was presented for his contribution to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel