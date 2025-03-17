Russia deems it expedient to convene 13th Interregional Forum with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. It would be expedient to hold the 13th interregional forum of Russia and Azerbaijan, the First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Andrey Yatskin said during the 22nd session of the Commission on Interparliamentary Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He recalled that the 12th interregional forum of Russia and Azerbaijan was held in February last year and it would be expedient to hold the 13th regional forum, which would be attended by parliamentarians.

According to him, Azerbaijan and Russia have a roadmap for inter-parliamentary cooperation, a number of measures have already been implemented. Now new steps are on the agenda.

Yatskin also noted that the Azerbaijani side has been invited to participate in the Nevsky International Ecological Congress, which will be held on May 22-23 this year.

“The participation of the head of Baku city in the session devoted to ecology in megacities would be actual in the framework of the forum,” he said.