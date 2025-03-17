Tajikistan's Rahmon praises rapid improvement of relations with Russia

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 17. The bilateral dynamics between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan are exhibiting a consistent trajectory of advancement, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Trend reports.

"Tajikistan and Russia have historically maintained a synergistic alliance characterized by strategic partnership dynamics. It is promising that our connections are expanding consistently. The multilateral discourse is progressing dynamically. The Russian Federation serves as a preeminent trade and economic collaborator for the Republic of Tajikistan. The evolution of our sociocultural and humanitarian linkages is progressing with notable efficacy," Rahmon stated.

He also underscored that when it comes to the bilateral agenda, security issues are the name of the game.

"I am prepared to engage in a dialogue today regarding the prevailing dynamics and future trajectories of our bilateral relations, in addition to addressing pertinent international and regional issues," he added.

To note, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon’s official visit to Russia began on March 16.

