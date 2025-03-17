Heydar Aliyev International Airport to operate in enhanced mode during holiday season

Heydar Aliyev International Airport will operate in an enhanced mode from March 20 to 31, 2025, in connection with the upcoming Novruz and Ramadan holidays.

Considering the significant increase in passenger traffic during the holiday period, additional measures will be implemented to ensure service quality and efficiency. Additional staff will be assigned to optimize workflows in key services such as check-in, security screening, and baggage handling.

Passengers are advised to plan their trips in advance, arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before departure, and check for flight schedule updates through the official sources of the airlines.

Wish all passengers a joyful holiday season and safe flights.