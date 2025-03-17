Azerbaijan ranks among safest countries in Global Terrorism Index 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17.​ The "Global Terrorism Index 2025" (GTI) has been published, offering a revised ranking of countries according to their vulnerability to terrorism, Trend reports.

In the report, countries like Burkina Faso (8,581), Pakistan (8,374), and Syria (8.00) found themselves at the top of the heap for having the highest levels of terrorist activity.

In the latest ranking, Israel (7.463) is placed 8th, Russia (6.267) ranks 16th, Iran (6.056) is 18th, Türkiye (3.968) is 32nd, the US (3.517) holds the 34th position, France (2.712) is 40th, the Netherlands (1.402) is 60th, Norway (1.198) is 66th, Finland and Japan (0.949) share the 72nd spot, Denmark and Armenia (0.72) are 79th, Austria and South Korea (0.582) are 82nd, and Latvia and Lithuania (0.423) are in 86th place.

The GTI ranks countries using a variety of indicators, including terrorist incidents, deaths, severe outcomes, kidnappings, counterterrorism efforts, and the effectiveness of terrorism investigations, placing Azerbaijan in a more secure position compared to previous years. With a score of 0.233, Azerbaijan has risen one rank from 2024 (89), securing the 90th spot in the 2025 GTI, making it one of the safest countries globally in terms of terrorism threats.

The Global Terrorism Index is regularly published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), serving as a reference for international organizations, including the United Nations, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and the World Bank.

Azerbaijan has attained a notable enhancement in its security rating, although it exists in a complicated and dangerous geopolitical region, owing to effective state policies and the successful endeavors of its security forces in countering terrorism and preserving peace.

As the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated, "Azerbaijan is an island of stability, an island of security."

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel