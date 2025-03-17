Rare Lorenzo Quinn work "My heart is yours" set to stage at Heydar Aliyev Center (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Come April 1, another celebrated masterpiece will take center stage at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The exquisite creation "My Heart Is Yours," sculpted by the Italian artisan Lorenzo Quinn, will grace the stage of the Heydar Aliyev Center for its inaugural unveiling. The masterpiece, crafted from the shimmering whispers of Bohemian crystal and the ancient heartbeat of a 6,500-year-old oak, stands as a rare gem in the gallery of existence.

The work exemplifies fragility and delicacy. The artist employed contrasting materials to amplify the artwork's expression. The heart, representing power and commitment, is fashioned from resilient wood, while the delicate hands surrounding it are composed of fragile Bohemian crystal. Lorenzo Quinn is renowned for his evocative representations of human hands; yet, this marks his inaugural usage of crystal in his artistry. The completion of "My Heart Is Yours" required more than two years.

Currently, Lorenzo Quinn's solo exhibition "Balance in Nature" is ongoing at the Heydar Aliyev Center. The "My Heart Is Yours" composition, as part of this exhibition, will convey the message of the connection between humanity and nature once again from the center.

