Azerbaijan, Russia maintain ongoing constructive dialogue - speaker of parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Azerbaijan and Russia keep constant constructive dialogue, Azerbaijani Parliament's Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said during the opening ceremony of the 22nd meeting of the Commission on Interparliamentary Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"The Interparliamentary Commission is a sought-after platform for discussing issues of mutual interest. Visits contribute to the further development of relations," she noted.

According to her, the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS plays an important role, and cooperation within the organization effectively contributes to joint work for mutual benefit. It's an effective mechanism for regulating relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

"Today, the main topics of discussion will be trade and economic cooperation, climate change, and environmental protection. The discussion and implementation of these interests strengthen the relations between the countries," said Gafarova.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel