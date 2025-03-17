SOCAR to dive into exploration work in Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has received licenses to conduct exploration work in Israel, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"During our working visit to Israel, alongside Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, we attended the presentation ceremony of exploration licenses for Block "I" in Israel's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). These licenses offer strategic advantages in strengthening SOCAR's international position and leveraging innovative experiences," the minister explained.

To note, Israeli President Isaac Herzog hosted Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov during his official visit to the country. During the visit, the parties deliberated on the principal aspects of Azerbaijani-Israeli relations established by the heads of state, as well as potential channels for economic collaboration.

