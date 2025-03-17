Russia invites Azerbaijani MPs to participate in Nevsky Int'l Ecological Congress

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17.​ Azerbaijani members of parliament have been invited to take part in the Nevsky International Ecological Congress, Trend reports.

The announcement was made by Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, during the opening of the 22nd session of the Commission on Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan.

“I invite the Azerbaijani side to participate in the Nevsky International Environmental Congress, which will be held on May 22-23, 2025,” she said.

Matviyenko emphasized that solutions to issues related to climate change and the environment are crucial for growth, development, and quality of life.

“Russia is one of Azerbaijan’s leading economic partners. Russia ranks third among Azerbaijan’s key trading partners,” she added.

According to the Chairperson, there are vast opportunities for increasing trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan to up to $8 or $10 billion.

Matviyenko also highlighted the importance of maximizing the opportunities of countries that have established good-neighborly relations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel