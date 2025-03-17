Azerbaijan FM receives Palestinian ambassador to mark latter's end of diplomatic mission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17.​ Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, hosted a meeting with the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Azerbaijan, Nasir Abdulkarim Abdurrahman, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in the country on March 17, 2025, Trend reports.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Bayramov expressed gratitude for Ambassador Abdurrahman’s effective diplomatic work in Azerbaijan and his contribution to enhancing Azerbaijan-Palestine relations. He wished the ambassador success in his future endeavors. Minister Bayramov also conveyed President Ilham Aliyev's congratulations to the ambassador, who was awarded the "Friendship" Order by the President of Azerbaijan for his exceptional contributions to the development of friendly and cooperative ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, the parties discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Palestine, as well as regional issues. They highlighted the ongoing collaboration in various areas, including political, cultural, humanitarian, and multilateral engagements, and noted the mutual support within regional and international organizations.

The minister reiterated Azerbaijan’s steadfast support for Palestine's cause in line with international law, particularly United Nations Security Council resolutions, and its long-standing commitment to a "two-state solution." The importance of addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and ensuring adherence to a ceasefire was also emphasized.

The ambassador expressed his pride in having served as Palestine’s ambassador to Azerbaijan for nearly 14 years and thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the high honor of being awarded the state order. He also expressed gratitude for the support he received during his tenure.

Additionally, the meeting included discussions on other matters of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel