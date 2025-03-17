Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan iron out details of joint railway projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 17. Uzbekistan Railways and Kazakhstan Railways put their heads together to hash out plans for joint projects that will hit the ground running in enhancing railway services and infrastructure, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a working meeting between representatives of Uzbekistan Railways and Kazakhstan Railways.

During the meeting, the sides explored opportunities for digitalization, emphasizing the need for modern technological solutions to enhance operational efficiency. Additionally, they addressed the integration of advanced technologies into the railway network to optimize passenger transportation and ensure sustainable development in the sector.

Earlier, Uztemiryulcontainer (a joint-stock company in Uzbekistan that manages the country's railway container transportation), in collaboration with Kedentransservice (a leading logistics and transportation company in Kazakhstan) and TLC TransTerminal, supported the launch of the first container train from India to Kazakhstan.

The mentioned train, comprising a total of 12 twenty-foot intermodal units, has commenced its transit from Mundra Port in India and is en route to Sorokovaya Station in Kazakhstan.

