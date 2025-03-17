Armenian Defense Ministry supplied ammunition to so-called ”regime” army - Lyova Mnatsakanyan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. During a hearing at the Baku Military Court on Monday, defendant Lyova Mnatsakanyan admitted that decisions regarding high-ranking appointments in the so-called regime's "army" were made by Armenia.

Mnatsakanyan stated that appointments to positions of lieutenant colonel and higher were decided by the chief of general staff of the Armenian army, the Armenian defense minister, and the country's president. He also revealed that, while serving as the "army commander," he had the authority to appoint majors and other lower-ranking positions.

The defendant further noted that the financing of the so-called regime's "army" was handled by the Armenian Defense Ministry, and the Armenian armed forces provided the necessary ammunition. Mnatsakanyan confirmed that the supply service received and distributed the ammunition among the so-called "army" units.

Court proceedings continue against Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes—including preparing and conducting a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violations of the laws and customs of warfare—as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, and other offenses committed during Armenia’s military aggression.