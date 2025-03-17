Uzbekistan Airways expands flights to Urumqi with new route from Fergana

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 17. Uzbekistan Airways is spreading its wings by launching a new flight route from Fergana, Uzbekistan, to Urumqi, China, Trend reports.

Commencing April 4, the operational schedule for air travel from Fergana to Urumqi will feature weekly flights every Friday, thereby enhancing logistical efficiency for travelers navigating the corridor between Uzbekistan and Urumqi.

In the interim, the carrier facilitates air travel connectivity from Tashkent to Urumqi, with operational frequencies set at five cycles per week.

Moreover, the aggregate of Uzbek nationals traversing to China reached a total of 18,347 in the year 2024. This metric has experienced a year-over-year escalation of 89.4 percent.

The predominant impetus for Uzbek nationals embarking on journeys to China was tourism, with a total of 14,623 individuals participating in this sector.