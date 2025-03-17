Turkmenistan, Singapore explore new avenues for economic and political cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 17. Turkmenistan's ambassador to the Republic of Korea Begench Durdyev held meetings with representatives of Singaporean delegations and discussed the prospects of bilateral relations, Trend reports, via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Korea.

Durdyev first met with Samuel Tan, Director-General of Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia. They discussed high-level visits, political consultations, interparliamentary cooperation, and international collaboration. The Turkmen delegation presented events for the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality and the 2025 declaration as the "International Year of Peace and Trust." Durdyev also introduced the concept of outlining key national activities.

The Ambassador also held discussions with Yu Sin Tai, Deputy Director of the Department of Europe and Central Asia at Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry. They focused on strengthening trade and economic ties, specifically the attraction of Singaporean investments in Turkmenistan’s special economic zones.

The participants also discussed the exchange of expertise in e-commerce, increasing the export of Turkmen agricultural products, and opportunities for cooperation with Singapore’s financial institutions. A significant part of the discussions was the signing of bilateral agreements and the organization of business forums.

Moreover, Durdyev met with Bernard Lim, Director-General of the International Relations and Security Department at Singapore’s Ministry of Transport. The key topics included expanding cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, modernizing the Turkmenbashi International Sea Port, shipbuilding, and ship repair.

The special attention was paid to the development of cooperation between the Turkmenbashi Maritime Transport Agency and the Caspian Institute of Turkmenistan with relevant Singaporean organizations.