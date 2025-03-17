Uzbekistan to host Samarkand Climate Forum 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 17. The Samarkand Climate Forum will take place on April 4-5, 2025, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, experts, and activists to address the pressing climate challenges facing Central Asia and beyond, Trend reports.

Themed "Central Asia facing global climate challenges: consolidation for common prosperity," the forum will serve as a high-level platform to advance discussions on environmental sustainability, green economic development, and climate resilience. With a focus on regional and international cooperation, the Samarkand Climate Forum 2025 will feature expert panels, plenary sessions, and strategic dialogues covering key areas such as clean energy, integrated water resource management, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable urban development.

One of the critical topics of discussion will be the Aral Sea crisis, a striking example of global-scale environmental degradation. Experts and decision-makers will explore solutions for land restoration, combating desertification, and mitigating the socio-economic impacts of climate change in affected regions.

The Samarkand Climate Forum 2025 is expected to host leaders from Central Asian countries, including Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, as well as representatives from the European Union, the United Nations, international financial institutions, and leading environmental organizations. This diverse participation underscores a collective commitment to green transformation and sustainable development in the region.

A key outcome of the event will be the presentation of the Samarkand Forum’s Regional Concept of Green Development, laying the foundation for a shared vision of climate action and sustainability in Central Asia in the field of climate change. It will outline the approaches of leading international organizations to solving environmental problems in the region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel