ECO aims to improve border infrastructure and streamline customs processes in region (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is committed to enhancing border infrastructure and streamlining customs processes to facilitate regional trade and connectivity, Secretary General of ECO, Asad Majeed Khan told Trend.

"Efforts focus on modernization, digitalization, and policy harmonization to create more efficient and smooth cross-border movement. Key initiatives include ECO-TIR, ECO Gate, the Freight Forwarders Association, and others, all aimed at reducing delays, lowering costs, and strengthening economic integration across the region," he said.

He noted that under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the country is taking a comprehensive approach to implementing the Social Development Goals (SDGs).

"Achievement of SDGs in the region is a key priority for us. Yet, unfortunately, limited progress was achieved, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and some geopolitical developments afterward, which hindered global economic prospects," the Secretary-General said.

Majeed Khan stated, that on 28-29 April 2025, Turkmenistan will host the 1st ECO Forum on Sustainable Development in the Arkadag city, aiming to address challenges and explore solutions for achieving the SDGs in the ECO region by 2030. He noted that this is a long-overdue conversation within ECO and therefore very timely.

In addition to the Ministers for Planning and Economy from the ECO Member Countries coming together to discuss sustainable development in the region, the Forum will bring together the private sector and other stakeholders to deliberate on inclusive, resilient, and sustainable strategies that can accelerate SDG progress.

"The Forum is expected to strengthen regional cooperation, promote innovative and resilient solutions, and facilitate knowledge sharing among ECO member states. It will also focus on enhancing financing mechanisms for SDG implementation, fostering digital inclusion, engaging the private sector, and addressing climate change and disaster risk reduction," he said.