Russia’s council chair bestows friendship order on Azerbaijani parliament speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The Chairperson (Speaker) of Azerbaijan's Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has met with the Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, Matviyenko presented Gafarova with the Order of Friendship of Russia.

To note, on March 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Gafarova the Order of Friendship.

According to Putin's decree, Gafarova was conferred the Order of Friendship in acknowledgment of her pivotal role in fortifying the bilateral relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel