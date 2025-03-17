Kazakhstan sets ambitious goals to cement economic and cultural ties with Japan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 17. Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu in the course of a visit to Japan, met with the country's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and discussed prospects for the development of an enhanced strategic partnership, Trend reports.

The parties also discussed trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as joint work within the framework of international organizations.

"Japan is one of Kazakhstan's key partners in the Asia-Pacific region. We are determined to increase trade, economic, and investment cooperation with Tokyo," stated the head of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nurtleu also conveyed greetings and best wishes from the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the Prime Minister. He confirmed Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations.

In turn, Ishiba assured that the Government of Japan is firmly committed to strengthening multi-faceted cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Special attention was given to the development of cooperation within the framework of the "Central Asia + Japan" Dialogue and the preparations for the first summit, as well as the need to maintain regular high-level contacts.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed their mutual desire to give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation.

"Central Asia + Japan" is a concept and strategic approach describing the interaction between the countries of Central Asia and Japan in various fields, including economy, politics, culture, and security. This term is often used in the context of diplomatic and trade relations, as well as in the development of bilateral or multilateral initiatives and cooperation between the Central Asian countries (such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan) and Japan.