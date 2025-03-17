Azerbaijan set to map protected nature areas in its liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17.​ Azerbaijan is set to create detailed maps for protected natural areas in territories that were recently liberated from occupation, as part of a broader effort to safeguard the country’s environmental heritage, Trend reports.

Sources acquainted with the project indicate that the maps will encompass both protected areas and authorized sanitary protection zones. The Biodiversity Protection Service, under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, is spearheading these efforts and has finalized the preliminary groundwork for the endeavor.

To carry out the task, the ministry has enlisted the "Geodesy and Cartography Agency," a public legal entity, to oversee the mapping process. A contract has been executed between the two parties, with the agency getting a remuneration of 38,600 manat ($22,705) for its services.

