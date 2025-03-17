Zangezur Corridor's launch to supercharge Middle Corridor capacity - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Zangezur corridor's launch will increase the throughput capacity of the Middle Corridor, the leading consultant of the Transport Policy Department of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Aytan Turabova said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at a round table on the theme “Azerbaijan is a crossing point of transcontinental mega-routes ‘East-West’ and ‘North-South’.

According to her, works are underway on the Goradiz-Aghband railroad line.

“This railroad line is of great importance. It will be connected directly to the Zangezur corridor, providing a link to Nakhchivan and Türkiye. In general, the opening of the Zangezur corridor, by estimates, will increase the throughput capacity of the Middle Corridor by 10-12 million tons,” Turabova said.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route passing through several countries in the region, connecting Asia and Europe. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route starts in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then reaches Europe, passing through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. The middle corridor provides an overland route connecting eastern parts of Asia, including China, to Europe, bypassing longer sea routes.