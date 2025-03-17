Iran and Türkiye acknowledge value of enhancing bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17.​ Iran and Türkiye both acknowledge the significance of maintaining and enhancing their bilateral relations, said spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

In a press conference held today in Tehran, Baghaei emphasized that relations between the two countries continue as planned, under the framework of existing agreements.

The spokesman noted that regional issues, including those related to Syria, are managed through dialogue, despite the differences between Iran and Türkiye on these matters.

“Neither side is interested in subjecting the relations between the two neighboring countries to incompatible views. Therefore, while managing some differences, the exchanges and relations between the two countries continue,” he added.

To note, recently, diplomatic relations between Iran and Türkiye have experienced certain differences, leading both countries to call in each other’s diplomatic representatives to their respective Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

