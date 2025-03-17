New park project hitting ground running in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17.​ A brand new park is on the drawing board in the bustling heart of Baku, nestled in the Narimanov district, stretching its arms around Ahmad Bey Aghaoghlu, Tabriz, and Telet Shikhaliyev streets,Trend reports.

The Baku City Executive Authority has initiated the preparatory phase for the project, with the "Baku City Major Construction and Repair" Limited Liability Company (LLC) at the helm of the construction operations.

Preliminary initiatives are concentrated on the formulation of project and cost estimation artifacts, which are presently in progress.

The limited liability company projects the aggregate expenditure for the park's development to be in the vicinity of 198,600 manat ($116,825).

