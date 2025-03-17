Western Azerbaijan Community urges global pressure on Armenia to honor its obligations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17.​ The Western Azerbaijan Community has called on the international community to apply pressure on Armenia to fulfill its obligations following decades of conflict between the two nations, Trend reports.

"The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, which began in 1987 with violence against Azerbaijanis in the Gafan region, has caused significant damage and suffering for Azerbaijan over the years. With Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty now restored, the conflict has officially been left behind, paving the way for potential peace in the region," the community said.

In a statement released recently, the Western Azerbaijan Community emphasized that while Armenia had accepted Azerbaijan's proposals on certain aspects of a draft agreement, more work remains to be done.

"As recently reported, during negotiations on the draft agreement addressing various issues related to the normalization of relations, Armenia agreed to Azerbaijan's proposals on the two remaining open articles.

However, this progress is insufficient. The Armenian side must also take further steps to resolve other outstanding matters essential for achieving lasting peace and justice. These include ensuring the safe and dignified return of Western Azerbaijanis to their homes, guaranteeing unhindered transit, removing territorial claims against Azerbaijan from its constitution and laws, advocating for the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, and acknowledging its responsibility for occupying Azerbaijani territories, inflicting significant damage, and committing acts of violence against Azerbaijanis.

Furthermore, Armenia must address compensation payments, dismantle all so-called "institutions" of the regime on its territory, cease the glorification of war criminals, halt its weapons program, and return any acquired weapons.

The Western Azerbaijan Community urges the international community to exert pressure on Armenia to fulfill its obligations and take meaningful action toward peace," the statement concludes.

