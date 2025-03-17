OSCE PA hails peace treaty progress between Azerbaijan, Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. OSCE Parliament Assembly Special Representative on South Caucasus Luís Graça has welcomed the finalization of a draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He encouraged both sides to build on this momentum and "continue working towards a peaceful and cooperative future in a constructive and sincere manner".

"This progress marks a vital step toward lasting stability and peace in the region. The OSCE PA remains ready to support initiatives that promote regional stability, confidence-building, and lasting reconciliation in the South Caucasus," Graça said.

Meanwhile, on March 13, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the completion of negotiations on the draft text of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"We once again reaffirm Azerbaijan’s long-term and principled position that the main condition for signing the agreed text is the amendment of Armenia's constitution to remove claims to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We also stress the need for the official dissolution of the outdated and non-functional OSCE Minsk Group and related structures. We are ready to continue bilateral dialogue between the two countries on these and other issues related to the normalization process," the MFA stated.