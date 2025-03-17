UN expresses concern over US strikes in Yemen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The UN is concerned about US strikes on Yemeni territory controlled by the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement, the official representative of the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, Trend reports.

He said the UN was calling on all parties to stop military action.

"We note with concern that the United States has carried out several strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, resulting in deaths and injuries. We are also concerned by the Houthi’s continued threats to resume attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. We call for maximum restraint and an end to military operations," he added.