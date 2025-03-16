U.S. welcomes progress on Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty – Michael Waltz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The U.S. is pleased with Azerbaijan and Armenia taking a step forward toward a peace treaty, said Michael Waltz, National Security Advisor of the U.S., Trend reports.

“Conflict in the South Caucasus must end. <��…> We are pleased Azerbaijan and Armenia have taken a big step forward and agreed to a peace treaty,” he wrote on his page on X.

Waltz pointed out the need to finalize the peace deal as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, on March 13, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the completion of negotiations on the draft text of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"We once again reaffirm Azerbaijan’s long-term and principled position that the main condition for signing the agreed text is the amendment of Armenia's constitution to remove claims to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We also stress the need for the official dissolution of the outdated and non-functional OSCE Minsk Group and related structures. We are ready to continue bilateral dialogue between the two countries on these and other issues related to the normalization process," the MFA stated.