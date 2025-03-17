Positions of Azerbaijani Army subjected to fire

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. On March 17, from 01:25 a.m. to 12:55 p.m., units of the Armenian armed forces intermittently fired small arms at Azerbaijani Army positions from their positions near the settlements of Yukhari Zaghali in the Basarkechar district and Digh in the Gorus district, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, on March 16, Azerbaijani Army positions came under fire three times in a row, the country's Ministry of Defense reported.

At about 09:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of Digh settlement of Gorus region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions.

At approximately 18:35, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of Khazinavar settlement of Gorus region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions.

From 20:10 to 20:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of Burun settlement of Gorus region using small arms several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions.