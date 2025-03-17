ADA University hosts roundtable on "Western Azerbaijan issue in 100 years" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. A round table on the topic "Western Azerbaijan in 100 years" is being held at ADA University, Trend reports.

The event commenced with the projection of a cinematic piece centered on the subject matter of Western Azerbaijan.

Moderated by Chairman of the Youth Council of the Western Azerbaijan Community and Chairman of the Youth and Sports Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament Shahin Ismayilov, the roundtable is attended by Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Aziz Alakbarli, Member of the Board of Directors of the Western Azerbaijan Community, former Head of the Secretariat of the President of Azerbaijan Dilara Seyidzade, Vice-Rector of ADA University, MP Fariz Ismayilzade, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Gaya Mammadov, Ph.D. of History Guntakin Najafli and other officials.

