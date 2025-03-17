EU ready to support renewable energy projects in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 17.​ The European Union (EU) is ready to support renewable energy projects in Kyrgyzstan, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jozef Síkela, said at a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Trend reports.

“Kyrgyzstan has enormous potential in renewable energy, and the EU is prepared to support projects that bring sustainable and long-term benefits to the region and harness this potential. The initiatives agreed upon during my visit will certainly help in this regard,” he emphasized.

Síkela also praised the agreement on border delimitation between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, calling it crucial for regional peace. He reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to regional integration and connectivity between Central Asia and Europe.

During the talks, Zhaparov highlighted that the EU has been a reliable partner to Kyrgyzstan since the country gained independence. He underscored the active dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and EU countries, as well as the agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation signed in Brussels in June of 2024. The President expressed confidence that the agreement would be a significant step in developing trade, economic, and investment relations.

“We greatly appreciate the EU’s continued support in implementing democratic reforms and developing a stable and resilient state in Kyrgyzstan,” Zhaparov said.

In the presence of both Japarov and Sikkela, the Government of Kyrgyzstan, the EU, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding. Under this agreement, a new program will be launched to enhance Kyrgyzstan's resilience to climate change. The program’s main goal is to implement water-saving technologies and innovative solutions to improve the country’s agricultural productivity.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel