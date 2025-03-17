UNGA president commends Azerbaijan and North Macedonia's global peace efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Azerbaijan and North Macedonia are prime examples of how countries can contribute to global peace, Srgjan Kerim, former Foreign Minister of North Macedonia and President of the 62nd session of the UN General Assembly, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan, Kerim emphasized the warm relations between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia.

"Azerbaijan and North Macedonia are a clear example of how countries can genuinely contribute to peace, stability, and cooperation worldwide. This is very important. The more such examples there are, the more stable and prosperous the world will be," he said.

The former minister also underscored the significance of the XII Global Baku Forum, pointing out that it serves as a shining example of how a country like Azerbaijan can roll out the red carpet with its goodwill, organizational prowess, and dialogue services for the world stage.

"Dialogue is an alternative to conflict and war. Azerbaijan is a wonderful example of the necessity of dialogue and its promotion. During the three days of discussions here, we have indeed covered many vital and important issues that engage political forces around the world. I believe this discussion is a valuable contribution to the world.

Within the framework of the forum, we engaged in constructive discussions on topics where we held differing opinions. We presented a range of ideas, initiatives, and proposals aimed at finding effective solutions to key global challenges, including stability, peacebuilding, combating terrorism, addressing climate change, advancing sustainable development goals, and resolving conflicts and wars," he added.

The former foreign minister also spoke about other key topics addressed during the forum.

"We discussed the situation in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, and the relations between global players such as the US, China, the European Union, as well as the Caucasus, the Balkans, the Arab world, and Central Asia. Overall, I believe that the Global Baku Forum is an excellent example of how we, as politicians and diplomats, should act—gathering, discussing, exchanging ideas, and offering our services for the benefit of all nations, peoples, and cultures.

This forum also serves as a platform for bringing together diverse cultures, traditions, and religions from all corners of the world. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the forum organizers for their exceptional efforts in ensuring such a high standard of organization," he concluded.

The XII Global Baku Forum was held in Azerbaijan's Baku between March 13 and March 15, 2025.

The forum was organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities."

Discussions focused on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum brought together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel