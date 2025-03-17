Kazakhstan’s Tokayev appoints new representative to WTO

Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 17. President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has appointed the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization and international economic organizations, Trend reports.

"By the President's decree, Kairat Torebaev has been appointed as the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization and international economic organizations," the information says.

Kairat Torebaev, from October 2014 through June 2019 served as Director of the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since June 2019, Torebaev has been working as Director of the International Cooperation Department of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.