Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan spreading their wings with fresh flight route

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 17. A fresh flight path has taken to the skies between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, linking Bishkek and Khujand in a new chapter of travel, Trend reports the administration of the Sughd region.

The inaugural flight took to the skies thanks to Asman Airlines from Kyrgyzstan. The launch of the route is set to pave the way for a flourishing partnership in economic, tourism, and cultural cooperation between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, in keeping with the handshake agreements made by the two countries' leaders—Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov.

The fresh air connection between Bishkek and Khujand is set to bolster economic bonds and boost tourism, paving the way for new opportunities for both nations.

Furthermore, as of March 14, the Tajik aviation entity Somon Air has reinstated its operational schedule for the Dushanbe-Bishkek air route.

In a prior engagement, President Emomali Rahmon articulated the reinstatement of these aviation operations amidst his diplomatic mission to Kyrgyzstan. In the course of the diplomatic engagement, the heads of state from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan executed a bilateral accord pertaining to the delineation of the international boundary between their respective sovereign territories.

