Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina discuss military co-op issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. On March 17, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by the Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zukan Helez, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Minister.

First, guests visited the graves of the National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, laid wreaths and flowers and honored their blessed memory.

The delegation from Bosnia and Herzegovina arrived at Victory Park and laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

During the official welcoming ceremony at the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense, following the ceremonial passage in front of the guard of honor, the national anthems of both countries were performed and the Book of Honor was signed following established protocol.

At the meeting, the Azerbaijan Defense Minister extended a warm welcome to the guests and conveyed his pleasure at their presence in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister informed his colleague about the successful reforms carried out under the leadership of the President of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev in the army development field after the victories in the 44-day Second Karabakh War and subsequent operations, measures conducted in the liberated territories, as well as the operational situation along the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional state border.

Z.Helez expressed his satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan and conveyed his gratitude for the hospitality. The guest stressed that mutual visits and such meetings contribute to the expansion of military relations, and highlighted the importance of establishing a working group of specialists for effective experience exchange and joint activities.

The meeting emphasized the positive experience of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina within the Partnership for Peace program and the Operations Capabilities Concept. It also highlighted the successful participation of servicemen from both countries in international exercises.

At the end of the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the dynamics of the development of relations between the two countries, discussed prospects for cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military-educational spheres, and held a detailed exchange of views on regional security issues.