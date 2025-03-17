Uzbekistan reveals number of foreign capital-run enterprises as of Mar. 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 17. As of March 1, 2025, the number of active enterprises and organizations with foreign investment in Uzbekistan has reached 15,503.

According to data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan’s National Committee on Statistics, China leads the way with 3,576 enterprises operating in the country. Russia follows closely with 3,016, while Türkiye holds third place with 1,899.

Kazakhstan has established 1,082 enterprises with foreign capital, while South Korea accounts for 662. The UAE has 347 companies, Tajikistan 329, India 316, the US 307, and Kyrgyzstan 303.