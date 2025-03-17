Russian Federation Council Chair visits Alley of Martyrs in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17.​ Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, leading an official delegation, visited Martyrs’ Lane in Azerbaijan's Baku on March 17 as part of her official visit, Trend reports.

During the visit, the memory of the heroic sons of the homeland who gave their lives for the country’s freedom and sovereignty was respectfully honored, and fresh flowers were laid on their tombs.

Matviyenko executed a ceremonial placement of a floral tribute at the "Eternal Flame" monument, constituting a significant homage.

