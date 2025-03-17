Uzbekistan, EU engage in talks to bolster bilateral co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 17. Uzbekistan and the EU discussed strengthening relations, with a strong focus on economic cooperation, investment, and regional stability, Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

“Had a productive meeting with Jozef Sikela, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships. We explored ways to further strengthen relations, with a strong focus on economic cooperation, investment, and regional stability. The EU remains a trusted and strategic partner, and we are committed to deepening our collaboration for shared prosperity,” he wrote.

The minister noted the upcoming Central Asia - EU Summit in Samarkand, which will mark a significant milestone in enhancing partnership and fostering closer ties between regions.

Meanwhile, the first EU-Central Asia summit will take place on April, 3-4 in Samarkand.

The President of the European Council, António Costa, along with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, will participate in the summit. The summit will be chaired by Uzbekistan and attended by the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.