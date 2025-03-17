Azerbaijan, Russia engage in high-level talks on future co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The Chairperson (Speaker) of Azerbaijan's Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has met with the Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

First, the one-on-one meeting was held, following which Matviyenko presented Gafarova with the Order of Friendship of Russia.

The meeting with the participation of delegations then began, during which issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in political, economic, humanitarian, and other areas were discussed.

Gafarova mentioned the role of our interparliamentary relations before sharing her thoughts on various aspects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and discussing the importance of the activities of the parliamentarians from both sides in this context.

The role of the Commission on Interparliamentary Cooperation between the Parliament of Azerbaijan and the Federal Assembly of Russia was also emphasized.

Matviyenko shared her favorable impressions of her visit to Azerbaijan and the rapid development of Baku.

She also noted her meeting and conversation with President Ilham Aliyev, as well as her exchange of views with First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on all aspects of humanitarian relations.

The Federation Council speaker highlighted the large-scale celebrations in Russia marking the 100th anniversary of the outstanding politician and statesman Heydar Aliyev, emphasizing his unparalleled contributions to the Azerbaijani state and people.

Matviyenko spoke about the growing international role of Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

She stressed that Azerbaijan is successfully implementing international initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue, forums, and massive economic projects. Despite all the pressure, the COP29 conference was held with the participation of many delegates and yielded significant results, which Matviyenko congratulated Azerbaijan on.

Furthermore, she noted the importance of the parliamentary meeting held within the framework of COP29.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other topics of mutual interest.

