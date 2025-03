Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. On March 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with a group of residents who had relocated to Hasanriz village in the Aghdara district. They also reviewed the restoration work on private houses and infrastructure, Trend reports.

The head of state and the First Lady then lit the Novruz bonfire together with the residents.

Will be updated