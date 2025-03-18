Elchin Amirbayov holds talks with Brazilian officials (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Elchin Amirbayov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments, met with Brazil's officials to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries, said Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Brazil Rashad Novruz, Trend reports.

"On a working visit to Brazil, Elchin Amirbayov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments, met with Acting Minister for Foreign Affairs of Brazil Maria Laura da Rocha and Chief Advisor to the President of Brazil for Foreign Policy Celso Amorim," the ambassador wrote on his page on X.

Elchin Amirbayov also addressed the Rio Branco Institute for International Relations to discuss the current situation and prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Brazil, regional and international security, and cooperation issues of common interest.

"Meetings with other officials, including in National Congress, and Brazil mass media are also scheduled during the visit," Rashad Novruz added.