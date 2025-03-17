Azerbaijani MFA organizes Iftar event for ambassadors of Muslim countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. On March 17, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov participated in an Iftar event organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for ambassadors of Muslim countries accredited in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Addressing the event, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed his congratulations on the holy month of Ramadan, as well as the upcoming holiday, wishing peace and tranquility to the world.

FM Bayramov pointed out that the discrimination against Islam, religious violence, Islamophobic tendencies, and instability resulting from conflicts in the Muslim world are a cause for concern. The minister underscored the importance of unity and solidarity in combating these challenges.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided insight into the ongoing dynamic development in the region following the liberation of Azerbaijan’s lands from occupation by its glorious Army led by Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and the end of the past conflict.

Touching upon the ongoing post-conflict developments in the South Caucasus region, FM Jeyhun Bayram stated that the negotiations on the text of the draft Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been concluded.

The FM reiterated Azerbaijan's stance on the need for constitutional amendments in Armenia to eliminate territorial claims against Azerbaijan. Additionally, Bayramov emphasized the necessity to abolish the obsolete and dysfunctional Minsk Group and related structures of the OSCE.

In his remarks, Palestinian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nasir Abdulkarim Abdurrahman conveyed his congratulations on the occasion of Ramadan, expressing his honor to be awarded the Order of "Friendship" by President Ilham Aliyev in this blessed month.

The event concluded with a prayer led by a representative of the Caucasus Muslims Office, followed by an Iftar meal for the participants.